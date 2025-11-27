Korea Investment CORP Purchases 69,725 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $116,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Welltower by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after buying an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after buying an additional 1,076,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,507 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $203.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.93.

Shares of WELL opened at $206.33 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $207.01. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

