The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3%

PNC opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

