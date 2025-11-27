Korea Investment CORP Buys 18,657 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $191,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 642.3% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

NYSE GS opened at $815.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $786.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

