Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $334.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.