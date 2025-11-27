Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 80,078.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.