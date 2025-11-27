Foresight Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 242,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,714,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 11.9% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NVO stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

