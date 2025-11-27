Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 10.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $391,431.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 788,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,664,630.47. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $203,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,108 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,448.44. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

AMBA opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Ambarella has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

