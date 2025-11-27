Comparing SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI)

HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of HKN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get HKN alerts:

Profitability

This table compares HKN and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HKN N/A N/A N/A SM Energy 25.94% 18.06% 9.08%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HKN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SM Energy $3.27 billion 0.66 $770.29 million $6.34 2.96

This table compares HKN and SM Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HKN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HKN and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HKN 0 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy 1 7 3 1 2.33

SM Energy has a consensus price target of $36.64, indicating a potential upside of 95.29%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than HKN.

Summary

SM Energy beats HKN on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HKN

(Get Free Report)

HKN, Inc. operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for HKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HKN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.