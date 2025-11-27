Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWDBY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Swedbank Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of SWDBY opened at SEK 31.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Swedbank has a 12 month low of SEK 19.09 and a 12 month high of SEK 31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is SEK 30.46 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.64 by SEK 0.15. Swedbank had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 26.30%.The business had revenue of SEK 1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of SEK 1.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

