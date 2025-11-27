Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $22.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.9167.

Several analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $218,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,608.79. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 18,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $308,833.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 237,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,120.40. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 232,132 shares of company stock worth $4,253,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,118,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 61.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 262,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,941 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 31.63%.The business had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Upwork declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

