Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10,136,710.0% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,027,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,342 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,825,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,840.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,359,000 after buying an additional 172,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $32,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,053,000 after buying an additional 72,980 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.10 and a 52 week high of $405.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

