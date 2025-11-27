Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,731,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,996,000 after buying an additional 205,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,202,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

