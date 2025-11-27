United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $819,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IQVIA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.61.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $234.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

