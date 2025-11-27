United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 174.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $235,592,000 after purchasing an additional 917,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 497.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $147,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,797 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $399,284,000 after purchasing an additional 398,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $257.62 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $279.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

