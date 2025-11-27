United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 500 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 64.5% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 62.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,231,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $224.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.