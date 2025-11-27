Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $43,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Moody’s by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $487.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price target on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.07.

Get Our Latest Report on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.