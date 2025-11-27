DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $6,799,285.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 909,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,696,553.28. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 732,345 shares of company stock valued at $169,950,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.62.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.47. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

