Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $266.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

