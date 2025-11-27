United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $764,000 Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 78.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 91.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $165.78 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $180.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

