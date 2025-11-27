Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 53,452 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,452 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 592.59%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

