United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $47.73 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $47,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 519,669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,118,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after buying an additional 1,494,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,761,000 after purchasing an additional 742,829 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,532,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,037,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 385,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,332,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,001,642.68. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $145.04 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $194.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

