JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,832 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1,774.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,926,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,189 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,454 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 153.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,063,000 after buying an additional 1,132,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.