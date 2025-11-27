United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $8.38 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

