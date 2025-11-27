Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $25,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Shares of CBRE opened at $162.29 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

