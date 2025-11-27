Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

