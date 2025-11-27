Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 167,989 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2,201.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,989 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,190,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,277 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 7,929.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 79.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

