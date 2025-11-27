Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $31,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of CMG opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

