Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,132,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 578,824.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,141.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,911.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,144.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,395.09. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

