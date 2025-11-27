Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 12,378 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JNJ opened at $207.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $207.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.