James Latham (LON:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

James Latham (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 47.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Latham had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.18%.

James Latham Stock Down 2.4%

LON LTHM opened at GBX 1,000 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,089.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of £201.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.83. James Latham has a 52 week low of GBX 916 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,279.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.