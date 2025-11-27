James Latham (LON:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

James Latham (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 47.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Latham had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.18%.
James Latham Stock Down 2.4%
LON LTHM opened at GBX 1,000 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,089.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of £201.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.83. James Latham has a 52 week low of GBX 916 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,279.
James Latham Company Profile
