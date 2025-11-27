BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ZAG opened at C$13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.85. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$13.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.23.

About BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an aggregate bond index, net of expenses. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

