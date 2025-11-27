BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ZAG opened at C$13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.85. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$13.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.23.
About BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
