Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declares $0.56 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5561 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

