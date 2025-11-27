Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 726,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,587 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter worth $472,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 48.5% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,087,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 320,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,426,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Insider Activity at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. This represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.