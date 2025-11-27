Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $16.87 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after acquiring an additional 496,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,565 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $26,737,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 580,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,425,000 after buying an additional 155,977 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50.

Wix.com announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cfra Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

