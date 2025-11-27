Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 351 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE GEV opened at $590.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.13 and its 200-day moving average is $567.26.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.