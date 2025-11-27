Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 351 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 3.1%
NYSE GEV opened at $590.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.13 and its 200-day moving average is $567.26.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
