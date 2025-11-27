Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 28th

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0842 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMB opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Get Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF alerts:

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.