Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 28th

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0842 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMB opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.97.
