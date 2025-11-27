Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $420.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.35 and a 200 day moving average of $425.89.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.07.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

