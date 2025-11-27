Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 0.7% increase from Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.0%
FMUN opened at $50.35 on Thursday. Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.
About Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.