Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 0.7% increase from Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.0%

FMUN opened at $50.35 on Thursday. Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.

Get Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF alerts:

About Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF aims to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities included in the Fidelity Systematic U.S. Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.