Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Finning International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

