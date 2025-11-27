Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
Finning International Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of FINGF stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.
Finning International Company Profile
