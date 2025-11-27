Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Walmart Stock Up 2.1%

WMT stock opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.09. The company has a market cap of $870.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 112,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

