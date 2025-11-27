Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading 20.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 60.23. 25,604,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,573% from the average session volume of 1,530,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50.
Marston’s Trading Up 2.3%
About Marston’s
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.