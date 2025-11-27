Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading 20.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 60.23. 25,604,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,573% from the average session volume of 1,530,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50.

Get Marston's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MARS

Marston’s Trading Up 2.3%

About Marston’s

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.97.

(Get Free Report)

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.