MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 and last traded at GBX 7.70. 5,957,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 2,128,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.20.

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 12.0%

The company has a market cap of £1.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.64.

MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (6.40) EPS for the quarter.

About MAST Energy Developments

Quantum Dara Energy PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

