TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

TWFG stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 101.35 and a quick ratio of 101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.25. TWFG has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.87%. TWFG has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that TWFG will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in TWFG by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in TWFG during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in TWFG in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

