Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Sells 218 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8%

GLD stock opened at $383.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.84 and a 200-day moving average of $331.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $238.73 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.