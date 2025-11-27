Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 123.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.