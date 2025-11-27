Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2%

Medtronic stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.