Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.2%
Medtronic stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.