Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after buying an additional 35,380,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 322,704 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,068,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $221.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $222.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

