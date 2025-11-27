Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,628,000 after buying an additional 846,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 817,998 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average of $147.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

