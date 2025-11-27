Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 364.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,857 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $13,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 676,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 267,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 215,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $204,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,171.10. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 4,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $166,976.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,890.10. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,537 shares of company stock worth $1,037,845 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

