Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS Position Trimmed by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
